Soccer-Tottenham facing impossible task now, says Dier
LONDON, May 5 Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 defeat at West Ham United on Friday leaves them facing an impossible task to win the Premier league title, according to midfielder Eric Dier.
* Dele Alli and Harry Kane went close for Spurs in the first half