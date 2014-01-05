Soccer-Adams admits relegation almost inevitable for freefalling Granada
BARCELONA, April 28 Relegation is almost inevitable for struggling Granada, head coach Tony Adams admitted on Friday after just three games in charge of the La Liga club.
Jan 5 Draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup: Sunderland or Carlisle United v Kidderminister or Peterborough United Bolton Wanderers v Cardiff City Southampton v Yeovil Huddersfield v Charlton Athletic or Oxford United Port Vale or Plymouth Argyle v Brighton and Hove Albion Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town or Preston North End Southend United v Hull City Rochdale v Macclesfield Town or Sheffield Wednesday Arsenal v Coventry City Stevenage v Everton Wigan Athletic or MK Dons v Crystal Palace Derby County or Chelsea v Stoke City Blackburn Rovers or Manchester City v Bristol City or Watford Bournemouth or Burton v Liverpool or Oldham Athletic Birmingham City or Bristol Rovers or Crawley v Manchester United or Swansea City Sheffield United v Norwich City or Fulham (Ties to be played on weekend of Jan. 25) (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Toby Davis)
BARCELONA, April 28 Relegation is almost inevitable for struggling Granada, head coach Tony Adams admitted on Friday after just three games in charge of the La Liga club.
LONDON, April 28 Tottenham Hotspur will play home matches at Wembley next season while they finish building a new stadium on the site of their White Hart Lane ground, the club confirmed on Friday.