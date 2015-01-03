LONDON Jan 3 Former England captain Stuart Pearce looks to be coming under increasing pressure as manager of Nottingham Forest after they were knocked out of the FA Cup by third tier Rochdale on Saturday.

Forest, who won the European Cup in 1979 and 1980 but are now mid-table in the second-tier Championship, were beaten 1-0 in the third round by a team occupying ninth place in League One.

Peter Vincenti's 12th-minute spot kick, after Forest gave away a soft penalty at Spotland, led to a minor FA Cup tremor and stretched Forest's unhappy sequence to two victories in 18 games in all competitions.

Pearce, capped 78 times by England, noted on Monday that it was only his esteemed status in 12 years as one of the club's playing heroes that was shielding him from criticism.

His position, however, seems increasingly vulnerable with the team now on a winless seven-game streak.

"We've once again gifted the opposition a very, very soft goal," Pearce told reporters. "That decision-making under pressure has cost us.

"They're showing enough endeavour but if you make elementary mistakes in your own box it's going to be costly." (Writing by Ian Chadband, editing by Tony Jimenez)