Fulham's Ashkan Dejagah (R) challenges Norwich City's Javier Garrido during their English FA Cup soccer match at Craven Cottage in London January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Fulham forgot their Premier League struggles to sweep into the FA Cup fourth round with a 3-0 victory over fellow top-flight strugglers Norwich City in a third-round replay on Tuesday.

Fulham, thrashed 4-1 at home by relegation candidates Sunderland on Saturday, cast off the shackles of their league form to hit top gear with a performance full of attacking intent on a cold night at a half-empty Craven Cottage.

They opened the scoring after 16 minutes through former England striker Darren Bent, who found the net from Pajtim Kasami's cross for his second goal in three games having failed to get on the scoresheet in the previous 10.

Ashkan Dejagah fired into the roof of the net to double the London side's lead four minutes before the break and Steve Sidwell made the result safe with a header in the second half to set up a fourth-round clash at Sheffield United.

Holders Wigan Athletic, who shocked Manchester City to win the Cup last season before being relegated from the top flight, were taken to extra time by third tier MK Dons.

Bournemouth beat Burton Albion 4-1 to set up a home clash with Liverpool in the next round while there were also wins for Birmingham City, Kidderminster, Port Vale, Preston North End, Sheffield Wednesday and Watford.

Charlton Athletic and Oxford United drew 2-2 in their third round tie and will face a replay. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)