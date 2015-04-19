LONDON Steven Gerrard returns to the Liverpool starting line-up after a three-match suspension and captains the side against Aston Villa in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Sunday.

Gerrard has not played since he was sent off against Manchester United in the Premier League on March 22.

He replaced Lucas Leiva in one of three changes made by manager Brendan Rodgers from the team that beat Newcastle United 2-0 in the Premier League on Monday.

Martin Skrtel came in for Glen Johnson in defence and Lazar Markovic starts in place of cup-tied Jordon Ibe who played in the competition when he was on-loan at Derby County.

