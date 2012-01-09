LONDON Jan 9 Thierry Henry scored 10
minutes after coming on as substitute on his return to the
Arsenal team in the FA Cup third-round tie against Leeds United
at the Emirates stadium on Monday.
The French striker calmly slotted the ball into the net from
10 yards out after being found in space on the left side of the
penalty area by a pass from Alex Song, putting Arsenal 1-0 ahead
12 minutes from time.
Henry, 34, who plays for Major League Soccer club New York
Red Bulls, made 370 appearances for Arsenal from 1999 to 2007
and scored 226 goals.
The MLS club agreed to loan the former France forward, who
won the 1998 World Cup and 2000 European championship, to
Arsenal until the end of February before the new season starts
in March.
Arsenal announced the short-term loan deal on Friday with
Henry saying manager Arsene Wenger had asked him to help during
the absence of Gervinho and Marouane Chamakh at the African
Nations Cup.
