By Tom Pilcher
LONDON, Jan 9 With a familiar stroke of
the right boot guiding the ball into the net, a celebratory hug
with Arsene Wenger and pandemonium amongst ecstatic Arsenal
fans, it was as if record goalscorer Thierry Henry had never
left North London on Monday night.
Substituted into the Premier League club's third round FA
Cup match against Leeds United on 68 minutes with the score at
0-0, the on-loan striker took just 10 minutes to break the
deadlock with the winning goal for his beloved Arsenal.
"I'm not coming back here to be a hero or prove anything,
I'm coming here to help," Henry said in the match programme. He
did.
Hero status Henry does not need, he already has that in
spades, as the cheer that greeted his name when it was announced
moments before kick off and that which marked his entrance onto
the pitch confirmed.
Even when he was on the bench, Arsenal fans were voting for
Henry as man-of-the-match and, rather sheepishly, the
34-year-old accepted the award.
"I think it's a joke," he said, looking bemused as he
clutched the bottle of champagne.
In trademark style, the French striker calmly slotted the
ball into the net from 10 yards out after being found in space
on the left side of the penalty area by Alex Song.
Henry, who plays for Major League Soccer club New York Red
Bulls, made 370 appearances for Arsenal from 1999 to 2007 and
scored 226 goals.
The Red Bulls agreed to loan him to Arsenal until the end of
February before the new MLS season starts in March with Henry
saying Wenger had asked him to help out during the absence of
Gervinho and Marouane Chamakh at the African Nations Cup.
The move had its critics but Henry has already silenced
them, not only with his goal but also with his clear passion for
the London club.
BLIND LOVE
"When I left the club I cried," Henry said in the programme.
"I haven't cried a lot in my career, but when I do it seems
that something is happening with Arsenal. I love the club. They
say love is blind right? It's difficult for me to say no to
Arsenal."
On this form, with Arsenal struggling for goals and
over-reliant on red-hot captain Robin van Persie, he will be a
big help.
Arsenal dominated the early stages against their
Championship (second division) opponents with Welsh youngster
Aaron Ramsey the beating heartbeat of the side.
But it was not long after Andrei Arshavin had blasted a good
chance over the bar from 15 metres after five minutes that the
"Thierry Henry! Thierry Henry!" chants began.
After the restart, the Frenchman immediately emerged from
the bench to warm up, again winning rapturous applause.
His first touch was from an offside position, but the burst
into space was Henry of old, leaving his marker for dead with
electrifying pace from a standing start.
The last time Henry played against Leeds he scored four
goals in a Premier League encounter in 2004 but this time around
it was just the one strike.
Leeds forward Mikael Forssell even had a chance to equalise
in the last minute and spoil the party but he was foiled by
Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.
Moments later and the match was over. Henry stood near the
penalty area gazing up into the night sky as the Arsenal fans
went crazy around him.
No one knew quite what to say, and judging by Henry's
post-match interview, neither did he.
