LONDON, April 14 Liverpool striker Andy Carroll headed an 87th minute winner as they came from behind to beat Merseyside rivals Everton 2-1 to reach the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Everton deservedly took the lead with a 24th minute strike from Nikica Jelavic following a defensive mix-up between Jamie Carragher and Daniel Agger.

However, Liverpool took control after another defensive slip up, this time by Everton's Sylvain Distin, gifted Luis Suarez an equaliser after 62 minutes.

Liverpool, who had played poorly until then, gradually got on top after Suarez's strike and Carroll had two good chances before he finally found the net to give his side victory.

Liverpool, who beat Cardiff City in the League Cup final at Wembley in February, will return to the stadium on May 5 where they will meet the winners of Sunday's second semi-final between London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea. (Editing by Ken Ferris)