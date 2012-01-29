LONDON Premier league Sunderland were held to a 1-1 draw by north-east rivals Middlesbrough in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Barry Robson gave Championship (first division) promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough the lead after 16 minutes at the Stadium of Light but the hosts hit back after the break when Fraizer Campbell cashed in on a defensive error.

Both sides had chances to avoid a replay with chances late on but they will have to lock horns again at the Riverside Stadium to decide who reaches the fifth round.

Later on Sunday Arsenal face Aston Villa in the final tie of the weekend during which Liverpool knocked out Manchester United.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John Mehaffey)