LONDON Wigan Athletic forgot their relegation worries to reach the FA Cup final for the first time in their history when goals from Shaun Maloney and Callum McManaman gave them a 2-0 win over Championship side Millwall at a soggy Wembley on Saturday.

But the match was marred when fighting broke out between Millwall's own fans who traded punches with each other for more than 20 minutes, ignoring their team's efforts on the field.

Wigan, who are two places off the foot of the Premier League table, will meet the winners of Sunday's second semi-final between holders Chelsea and league champions Manchester City when the final is staged back at Wembley on May 11.

The breakthrough came after 25 minutes following great work in the build-up from Ivorian Arouna Kone, who chested the ball down and then outpaced three men in a powerful run upfield before crossing for Maloney who swept the ball in from close range under the body of Millwall keeper David Forde.

Wigan's second goal also started deep inside their own half after the only period of pressure from Millwall and ended when McManaman rounded Forde to slot the ball into the empty net 12 minutes from time.

One bonus for Wigan is that even if they are relegated at the end of the season and lose the final, they are likely to be playing in the Europa League for the first time next season as both Chelsea and Manchester City are almost certain to finish in the top four and be in the Champions League next season.

Wigan, playing in their first FA Cup semi-final, created most of the chances until Millwall began to put the Wigan defence under real pressure for the first time with an hour gone when James Henry went close with a direct free-kick and defender Mark Beevers saw a powerful header deflected away for a corner.

Wigan's failure to kill the game off with a second goal until the final stages of the game resulted in a tense finale to the afternoon and it all got too much for some of Millwall's fans who began fighting amongst themselves while their team battled to stay in the game. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Pritha Sarkar)