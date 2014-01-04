Manchester City's Alvaro Negredo reacts after missing a scoring opportunity during their FA Cup third round soccer match against the Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park in Blackburn, northwest England January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Seven-times winners Aston Villa crashed out of the FA Cup at the first hurdle on Saturday when they were beaten 2-1 at home by lower league opponents Sheffield United.

Both of last season's finalists face a third round replay after holders and Championship side Wigan Athletic were held 3-3 by League One's MK Dons, while runners-up Manchester City survived a torrid test of their class with a 1-1 draw at Blackburn Rovers.

In two of the all-Premier League clashes, West Bromwich Albion were defeated 2-0 by struggling Crystal Palace while Cardiff City, under new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, triumphed 2-1 at Newcastle United to knock out the six-times winners in the Norwegian's first match in charge.

Rochdale, fifth in League Two, made light of the 45 places that separated them from Championship giants and 1992 winners Leeds United by beating them 2-0 to reach the fourth round for the first time since 2003.

