Boxing: Joshua keen on Klitschko rematch after Wembley triumph
IBF, WBA and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is eager for a rematch with Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko following the pair's thrilling fight at Wembley on Saturday.
Seven-times winners Aston Villa crashed out of the FA Cup at the first hurdle on Saturday when they were beaten 2-1 at home by lower league opponents Sheffield United.
Both of last season's finalists face a third round replay after holders and Championship side Wigan Athletic were held 3-3 by League One's MK Dons, while runners-up Manchester City survived a torrid test of their class with a 1-1 draw at Blackburn Rovers.
In two of the all-Premier League clashes, West Bromwich Albion were defeated 2-0 by struggling Crystal Palace while Cardiff City, under new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, triumphed 2-1 at Newcastle United to knock out the six-times winners in the Norwegian's first match in charge.
Rochdale, fifth in League Two, made light of the 45 places that separated them from Championship giants and 1992 winners Leeds United by beating them 2-0 to reach the fourth round for the first time since 2003.
(Reporting by Tim Collings, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
GENEVA The United Nations' top human rights official hailed Pescara's Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Muntari as an "inspiration" on Monday for leaving the pitch in protest after the player said he was booked for complaining about racist chanting.