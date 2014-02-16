Everton manager Roberto Martinez gestures during their English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane in London February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Roberto Martinez stayed on course to become the first manager to win the FA Cup in successive seasons with different teams when Everton beat Swansea City 3-1 at Goodison Park on Sunday to reach the quarter-finals.

They were then handed a tough last-eight draw with a visit to the winners of the tie between Arsenal and Liverpool which was being played later on Sunday.

Martinez, who guided Wigan Athletic to victory over Manchester City in last year's final, watched his new side seal the fifth-round tie against another of his former clubs after two goals in seven minutes midway through the second half broke Swansea's resistance.

Ivory Coast striker Lacina Traore, on loan from AS Monaco and making his debut for Everton, put them ahead after four minutes when he reacted quickly to a loose ball that came off Sylvain Distin's head and subsequent pass to score with a close-range backheel flick.

Swansea equalised in the 15th minute when Jonathan de Guzman, charging up from midfield, launched himself at Neil Taylor's cross, got between defenders Phil Jagielka and Leighton Baines and powered his header past goalkeeper Joel Robles.

Everton regained the lead in the 65th minute when Steven Naismith took advantage of a weak backpass from Taylor, pouncing on the loose ball to poke it past Gerhard Tremmel and wrapped up the match when Baines scored from the penalty spot after Jazz Richards tripped Naismith.

Regarding Everton's prospects of advancing, Martinez told ITV Sport: "That's the excitement of the Cup. When you are in the sixth round you are in a fantastic position to get to Wembley.

"Obviously the draw hasn't been too kind in us playing away from home but we will embrace it, and whoever the opposition will be it will be a fantastic game of football," he said.

On Saturday, Cup holders Wigan won 2-1 at Cardiff City while Manchester City beat Chelsea 2-0 and they were paired in the quarter-finals for a repeat of last year's final to take place at the Etihad Stadium.

Sunderland overcame Southampton 1-0 and will face the winners of Monday's Brighton-Hull City match and the winners of the postponed match between Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton Athletic will meet the winners of the Sheffield United-Nottingham Forest game also being played later on Sunday.

The quarter-finals will be played on the weekend of March 8-9.

