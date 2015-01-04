Joseph Edwards (R) of Yeovil and Darren Fletcher of Manchester United chase the ball during their FA Cup third round soccer match at Huish Park, Yeovil, western England, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Steve Sidwell of Stoke challenges Mark Carrington of Wrexham during their FA Cup third round soccer match at the Britania Stadium in Stoke, central England, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Sheffield United pulled off the major shock of FA Cup third round weekend when the third-tier English side triumphed 3-0 at Premier League Queens Park Rangers on Sunday.

Rangers, struggling near the foot of the Premier League table, had more misery heaped on them at their Loftus Road home, with a second-half double from winger Jamal Campbell-Ryce sealing the emphatic victory for League One's sixth-placed team.

On a Sunday in the world's most famous domestic Cup competition when the minnows of England's lower leagues went hunting for the Premier League Goliaths with particular relish, there were other frights for -- and laboured efforts from -- some of the country's bigger teams.

There was a particularly noble bid from non-league Wrexham, who were 10 minutes away from winning at Stoke City before late goals from Marko Arnautovic and a couple from Stephen Ireland spared the Premier League side's blushes with a 3-1 win over the Conference side.

On what had promised to be a glorious day for both of Sheffield's steely teams, Premier League champions Manchester City had to come from behind with two James Milner goals to seal a 2-1 win over Championship side Sheffield Wednesday in injury time.

One of the Cup's most famed giant-killers Yeovil Town gave Manchester United a couple of serious scares in the first hour before a dazzling strike from Ander Herrera and a superb breakaway goal from Angel di Maria sealed a professional 2-0 win at the Huish Park home of the League One strugglers.

Southampton, fourth in the Premier League, had to fight back to earn a 1-1 draw at home to Championship team Ipswich Town while only an 88th minute Christian Benteke goal enabled Aston Villa to beat the Championship's bottom club Blackpool.

(Writing by Ian Chadband, editing by Pritha Sarkar)