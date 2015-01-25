West Ham United's Diafra Sakho (C) celebrates with team mates Aaron Cresswell (L) and Andy Carroll after scoring a goal against Bristol City during their FA Cup fourth round soccer match at the Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol, southern England January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Substitute Diafra Sakho scored late on to help West Ham United beat third tier Bristol City 1-0 in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday and ensure the Premier League side did not fall foul of another upset.

With time running out Sakho connected with Andy Carroll's cross and headed in off the underside of the crossbar to secure West Ham's place in the fifth round.

A day after Chelsea and Manchester City were stunned by Bradford City and Middlesbrough respectively, Bristol City looked determined to cause another upset and striker Matt Smith had a header cleared off the line in a goalless first half.

But West Ham improved in the second period and Sakho's arrival sparked life into the Hammers as he went close with a half-volley before heading home Carroll's cross in the 81st minute.

Later on Sunday Aston Villa host Championship leaders Bournemouth, while holders Arsenal travel to Brighton and Hove Albion.

