LONDON Factbox on Saturday's FA Cup final between Arsenal and Aston Villa:

* Arsenal will be taking part in a record 19th FA Cup final and will be hoping to become the all-time record winners with a 12th success. They currently share both the appearance record and the number of wins with Manchester United.

* Arsenal will become only the fourth club to lift the FA Cup in successive years twice if they win on Saturday.

The Wanderers were the first to do so in 1872 and 1873 and again in 1876, 1877 and 1888. Blackburn Rovers won in 1884, 1885 and 1886 and again in 1890 and 1891.

Tottenham Hotspur won in 1961 and 1962 and then won successive Cups for a second time in 1981 and 1982. Arsenal won in 2002 and 2003 and are looking for a second double after beating Hull City last year.

* Arsenal are seeking to equal Manchester United's record of nine wins at Wembley. old and new. Their previous wins at Wembley were in 1930, 1936, 1950, 1971, 1979, 1993, 1998 and 2014. Their win over Hull last year was their eighth at Wembley, and their first in the new stadium. Their victories in 2002, 2003 and 2005 were in Cardiff.

* Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will become the most successful FA Cup winning manager of the modern era if Arsenal are successful with a sixth win, one more than former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson.

George Ramsay was the manager/secretary of Aston Villa and oversaw their six FA Cup wins between 1887 and 1920 before the modern notion of a manager was established.

* Aston Villa had won the FA Cup six times before Arsenal won their first in 1930, and when Villa set the then-record of seven wins in 1957 when they won the cup for the last time, Arsenal had only won the FA Cup three times.

Arsenal have won the FA Cup eight times since Villa's last success 58 years ago.

* Aston Villa, like Arsenal, can boast of winning the FA Cup and League double. Villa completed the feat in 1897 while Arsenal have done the double three times in 1971, 1998 and 2002.

* Villa Park has staged more FA Cup semi-finals than any other ground, hosting 55 of them including replays before the semis were switched to Wembley in 2008.

* Since the FA Cup began in 1871-72 there have only been five previous occasions when clubs whose names begin with the same letter have met in the final. They were:

1881: Old Carthusians v Old Etonians; 1902: Sheffield United v Southampton; 1953 Blackpool v Bolton Wanderers; 1965 Liverpool v Leeds United and 2004 Manchester United v Millwall.

