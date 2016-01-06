Football Soccer - Everton v Manchester City - Capital One Cup Semi Final First Leg - Goodison Park - 6/1/16Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini looks dejected Reuters / Andrew YatesLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details. - RTX21BLQ

Football Soccer - Everton v Manchester City - Capital One Cup Semi Final First Leg - Goodison Park - 6/1/16Everton's John Stones in action

Football Soccer - Everton v Manchester City - Capital One Cup Semi Final First Leg - Goodison Park - 6/1/16Manchester City's Yaya Toure has his free kick blocked by the Everton wall

Football Soccer - Everton v Manchester City - Capital One Cup Semi Final First Leg - Goodison Park - 6/1/16Everton's Leighton Baines applauds the fans at the end of the match

Football Soccer - Everton v Manchester City - Capital One Cup Semi Final First Leg - Goodison Park - 6/1/16Manchester City's Fernando and Sergio Aguero look dejected at the match

LONDON Everton drew first blood in their League Cup semi-final against Manchester City as Romelu Lukaku's second-half header secured a potentially precious 2-1 home win in the first leg on Wednesday.

City's Jesus Navas had only moments before cancelled out Ramiro Funes Mori's first-half opener, when Lukaku struck in the 78th minute, rising unchallenged to head home Gareth Barry's arcing left-wing cross.

The goal gave Everton a deserved advantage to take into the second leg on Jan. 27 after they largely dominated proceedings at Goodison Park and restricted three-times winners City to infrequent counter attacks.

Awaiting the winners in the final will be either Liverpool or Stoke City, with Everton's Merseyside rivals holding a 1-0 advantage after the first leg.

