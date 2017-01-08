Britain Football Soccer - Everton v Leicester City - FA Cup Third Round - Goodison Park - 7/1/17 Everton's Joel Robles (C) and Ramiro Funes Mori (R) look dejected after Leicester City's Ahmed Musa scores their first goal Reuters / Anthony Devlin Livepic

Britain Football Soccer - Everton v Leicester City - FA Cup Third Round - Goodison Park - 7/1/17 Leicester City's Ahmed Musa celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images via Reuters / Ed Sykes Livepic

Britain Football Soccer - Manchester United v Reading - FA Cup Third Round - Old Trafford - 7/1/17 Manchester United's Marcus Rashford scores their fourth goal past Reading's Ali Al Habsi Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

Britain Football Soccer - Manchester United v Reading - FA Cup Third Round - Old Trafford - 7/1/17 Manchester United's Wayne Rooney scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

Britain Football Soccer - Manchester United v Reading - FA Cup Third Round - Old Trafford - 7/1/17 Manchester United's Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring their third goal with Wayne Rooney Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

Britain Football Soccer - Manchester United v Reading - FA Cup Third Round - Old Trafford - 7/1/17 Manchester United's Wayne Rooney celebrates scoring their first goal Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic

LONDON Wayne Rooney left his footprint on FA Cup third-round day with the first goal in holders Manchester United's 4-0 rout of Championship side Reading on Saturday to draw level with Bobby Charlton as the club's record scorer.

His seventh-minute effort took his United tally to 249 since joining the 12-times Cup winners in 2004, but Rooney failed to surpass Charlton's long-standing mark as Anthony Martial and two late goals from Marcus Rashford completed United's comfortable victory at Old Trafford.

"I think it's just a question of time to score one more goal and become in the history of Manchester United. It's arriving; the big moment for him is arriving," manager Jose Mourinho said after his side's eighth straight win in all competitions.

Premier League champions Leicester City enjoyed some respite from a poor campaign as they claimed a first away victory in domestic competitions this season with summer signing Ahmed Musa scoring twice in a 2-1 victory at Everton.

There were a few surprises on one of the standout days in the English soccer calendar with three of the five top-flight sides to depart being beaten by lower league sides.

Arsenal were in danger of becoming a sixth when they trailed 1-0 at second-tier Preston North End at halftime but Olivier Giroud's 89th minute winner sent them through 2-1.

Aaron Ramsey curler one minute after the break had cancelled out Callum Robinson's early opener.

The biggest surprise of the day came in south London where League One (third tier) Millwall humbled top-flight Bournemouth 3-0.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe made 11 changes to the side that drew 3-3 with Arsenal in midweek and it showed as Steve Morison, Shaun Cummings and Shane Ferguson struck for Millwall.

"We are so stretched, the Premier League is such a demanding league, we feel we need our best players available for selection," Howe said in defence of his team selection.

Tony Pulis's West Bromwich Albion -- eighth in the Premier League -- were beaten by Championship (second tier) Derby County 2-1 at home while his former club Stoke City lost 2-0 at home to Championship Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Darren Bent equalised for Derby before Tom Ince won it with a free kick to the delight of manager Steve McClaren.

"What a game! It was a real old-fashioned cup tie. I thought that we showed great composure," he said.

This year's lowest ranked survivors, seventh-tier Stourbridge, suffered a disappointing end to their journey as they lost 2-1 at League Two Wycombe Wanderers.

Lincoln City, who now play in the National League, gave former Cup winners Ipswich Town a fright, twice taking the lead before settling for a 2-2 draw at Portman Road where they were roared on by 5,000 visiting fans.

Former England manager Sam Allardyce is still waiting for his first win since taking charge of Premier League strugglers Crystal Palace after his side drew 0-0 at Bolton Wanderers where he spent eight years in charge.

Allardyce made a raft of changes which saw Loic Remy appear for the club for the first time since joining on loan from Chelsea in the summer. Remy would have marked his return form injury with a goal but was demied by the post in the first half.

In a battle between two managers named by relegation-threatened Premier League clubs this week, Marco Silva began his tenure at bottom side Hull City with a 2-0 victory over Swansea City for whom Paul Clement picked the side for the first time.

Two former Cup winners, Sunderland and Southampton, require replays after draws on Saturday. Sunderland were held 0-0 by Premier League rivals Burnley while Southampton were frustrated when Norwich City equalised in stoppage time for a 2-2 draw.

Premier League leaders Chelsea will hope to bounce back from their midweek defeat by Tottenham Hotspur when they host third-tier Peterborough on Sunday when Liverpool play Plymouth and Tottenham host Aston Villa.

(Editing by Ed Osmond, Pritha Sarkar and Ian Chadband)