Football - Barnsley v Everton - Capital One Cup Second Round - Oakwell - 26/8/15Romelu Lukaku scores the fifth goal for EvertonMandatory Credit: Action Images / Lee SmithLivepic

Football - Barnsley v Everton - Capital One Cup Second Round - Oakwell - 26/8/15Marley Watkins scores the second goal for BarnsleyMandatory Credit: Action Images / Lee SmithLivepic

LONDON Premier League Everton survived a mighty scare to beat League One Barnsley 5-3 after extra time in the League Cup second round on Wednesday.

Everton trailed 2-0 at halftime and after drawing level through Kevin Mirallas and Steven Naismith they fell behind again to a goal by Daniel Crowley.

Striker Romelu Lukaku levelled for Everton to take the tie to extra time and the powerful Belgian struck again after an own goal by Marc Roberts to end third-tier Barnsley's hopes of a major upset.

Everton will travel to Championship Reading in the third round.

