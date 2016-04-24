Football Soccer - Crystal Palace v Watford - FA Cup Semi Final - Wembley Stadium - 24/4/16Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew shakes hands with Connor Wickham as he is substitutedReuters / Eddie KeoghLivepic

LONDON Crystal Palace set up a repeat of the 1990 FA Cup final against Manchester United after Yannick Bolasie and Connor Wickham securd a 2-1 victory over Watford at Wembley on Sunday.

Bolasie headed in Yohan Cabaye's corner to put Palace in front after six minutes and they should have built on their advantage before halftime against a lacklustre Watford.

Troy Deeney sparked the semi-final into life with Watford's equaliser nine minutes after halftime but they were only level for seven minutes.

Wickham stretched to meet a cross from Pape Souare and his header flew beyond the reach of flat-footed Watford keeper Costel Pantilimon who was slow to react.

Watford mounted some late pressure and there were a few anxious moments for Palace in stoppage time but they deservedly held on to set up a season finale against United who they lost to in a replay in their only other FA Cup final.

United beat Everton 2-1 on Saturday.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)