LONDON Premier League teams Burnley and Middlesbrough were knocked out of the English Cup by lower-league teams in the second round on Wednesday.

Burnley lost 1-0 at north-west neighbours Accrington Stanley, who are in League Two (fourth tier), and Middlesbrough were beaten 2-1 at Championship (second tier) Fulham, both games going to extra time.

Belgian winger Adnan Januzaj scored a fine goal seven minutes from time to earn Premier League Sunderland a 1-0 win over third-tier Shrewsbury Town.

Januzaj, on-loan from Manchester United, lashed a 20-metre shot into the net to register his first goal for the club and ease the pressure on new Sunderland manager David Moyes, whose team lost their first two league games of the season.

Premier League Bournemouth won 2-1 at League Two leaders Morecambe, Marc Wilson sealing victory with a 25-metre shot in the 54th minute.

