LONDON Jan 7 Lower-league Swindon Town, managed by Italian Paolo Di Canio, knocked top-flight Wigan Athletic out of the FA Cup after a shock 2-1 win in the third round on Saturday.

As several other Premier League sides scrambled to stay in the competition, it was Di Canio's League Two (division four) team who stole the glory.

Trailing to a Callum McManaman goal after 35 minutes, Swindon hit back with a headed equaliser by Alan Connell and a 76th-minute winner from Paul Benson.

Premier League Bolton Wanderers (2-2) and Queens Park Rangers (1-1) were held to draws at League Two Macclesfield Town and League One Milton Keynes Dons respectively.