Soccer-England to rotate keepers in France friendly
LONDON, June 12 England will field different goalkeepers in each half in Tuesday's friendly against France on Tuesday, manager Gareth Southgate said.
LONDON Jan 7 Lower-league Swindon Town, managed by Italian Paolo Di Canio, knocked top-flight Wigan Athletic out of the FA Cup after a shock 2-1 win in the third round on Saturday.
As several other Premier League sides scrambled to stay in the competition, it was Di Canio's League Two (division four) team who stole the glory.
Trailing to a Callum McManaman goal after 35 minutes, Swindon hit back with a headed equaliser by Alan Connell and a 76th-minute winner from Paul Benson.
Premier League Bolton Wanderers (2-2) and Queens Park Rangers (1-1) were held to draws at League Two Macclesfield Town and League One Milton Keynes Dons respectively.
LONDON, England, June 12 England's newly crowned Under 20 World Cup winners woke to back-page headlines acclaiming a golden generation on Monday and congratulatory tweets from a future British king and one of the country's greatest sporting heroes.