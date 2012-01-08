LONDON Jan 8 Wayne Rooney scored twice as Manchester United beat FA Cup holders Manchester City 3-2 in a dramatic third round tie at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday in which City played most of the match with 10 men after Vincent Kompany's early dismissal.

Rooney headed United ahead after 10 minutes, two minutes before City captain Kompany was controversially sent off for a challenge on Nani.

Danny Welbeck scored with an acrobatic shot on the turn after 30 minutes to put United 2-0 ahead before Rooney made it 3-0 with another header, scoring on the rebound when Costel Pantilimon initially saved his penalty but could not hold on to the ball.

City stormed back after the break with Aleksandar Kolarov scoring from a freekick after 48 minutes.

Midfielder Paul Scholes, who came out of retirement on Sunday to rejoin United until the end of the season, came on as a 59th minute substitute but his loose pass enabled City to break for Sergio Aguero to make it 3-2 after 65 minutes and set up a dramatic finale. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Justin Palmer)