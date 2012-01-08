LONDON Jan 8 Liverpool will play Manchester United in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Anfield following the draw made on Sunday.

The same league fixture provoked a row about racism after comments made by Liverpool's Luis Suarez to United's Patrice Evra.

Sunday's draw also raised the possibility of a re-match between Chelsea and Queens Park Rangers, provided QPR win their replay against League One (third tier) Milton Keynes Dons.

Emotions also spilled over in a previous match between the teams and featured John Terry's alleged racist insult to Anton Ferdinand.

The draw bringing Liverpool and United together comes two days after a 20-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested and charged with alleged racist abuse towards Oldham Athletic player Tom Adeyemi during Liverpool's 5-1 win over Oldham in the third round on Friday.

The Premier League matches between Liverpool and Manchester United on Oct.15 came the weekend before QPR's match with Chelsea which is still being investigated by the authorities.

Manchester United defender Evra alleged Suarez racially insulted him during the game at Anfield and the Liverpool striker was subsequently found guilty of the charge and handed an eight-match ban and a 40,000 pounds ($61,600) fine last month.

He will be serving his suspension when the match is played on the weekend of Jan. 28-29.

Terry has been charged with racially insulting QPR defender Ferdinand and is due to appear in court on Feb.1 -- three or four days after the cup match would take place.

United knocked out holders Manchester City on Sunday and apart from the controversy surrounding the Liverpool game they now face another tough match against one of the Premier League's top teams as they bid to extend their FA Cup all-time winning record to 12 successes this season.

Chelsea, who won the FA Cup three times in four seasons between 2007 and 2010, lost their League match 1-0 against QPR on Oct. 23 but QPR's form has slumped significantly since then and whether Chelsea play QPR or MK Dons, they will be favourites to advance.

Tottenham Hotspur, the highest ranked Premier League team behind United and eight times FA Cup winners, make the short trip to Championship (second division) Watford, while Arsenal, whose last trophy came when they won their 10th FA Cup in 2005, will be at home to seven-time winners Aston Villa if they beat Leeds United at the Emirates on Monday night.

Swindon Town, the League One (third division) team who knocked out Premier League Wigan Athletic on Saturday, will travel to meet the winners of the all-Championship replay between Nottingham Forest and Leicester City.

There will also be an intriguing North East derby between a Sunderland side, rejuvenated by new coach Martin O'Neill, and Championship promotion candidates Middlesbrough.

One team from League One will definitely make it into the fifth round (last 16) after Stevenage Borough were drawn against Notts County. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Pritha Sarkar)