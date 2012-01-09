LONDON Jan 9 Manchester City's dreams of
winning an FA Cup and League double ended on Sunday but Roberto
Mancini's men get the chance to bounce back immediately when
they face Liverpool in the semi-final of the League Cup on
Wednesday.
Whoever comes through that two-legged tie will meet the
winners of the all-Championship (second division) semi-final
being contested by Cardiff City and Crystal Palace in the final
at Wembley on Feb. 26.
City ended a 35-year wait for a trophy when they won the FA
Cup last season and, although they fell at the first hurdle when
Manchester United beat them 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium, they
still remain in the hunt for three trophies.
As well as the League Cup, they remain favourites to win the
Premier League title race which they have led since mid-October.
Although they are out of the Champions League, the Europa League
offers them the realistic chance of a first continental honour
since they won the European Cup Winners Cup in 1970.
City defeated Liverpool 3-0 at home in the Premier League
last Tuesday and will be seeking a similar scoreline to put them
in a commanding position for the second leg at Anfield on Jan.
25.
Mancini is expected to name a strong side but will not know
until Tuesday whether influential skipper Vincent Kompany can
play following his dismissal against United which City have
appealed against to the English FA.
If they lose the appeal, which is likely, Kompany faces a
four-match ban.
Despite losing to United, Mancini was upbeat following
City's strong second half fightback, when, with 10 men, they
reduced the halftime deficit of 3-0 to 3-2 by fulltime.
CONFIDENT MANCINI
Mancini said that although he was disappointed to lose and
relinquish the grip on the FA Cup he was delighted they played
so well.
"The players showed character and have taken a step forward.
I think more than ever that we can go on and win the league," he
said.
"If we show the same attitude and strength in other games
that we showed against United with only 10 men then, yes, we can
win the league. I said we had to improve and I think we are
doing so."
Liverpool, who have won the League Cup a record seven times,
will also be taking Wednesday's match seriously with Kenny
Dalglish expected to take a strong side to Manchester as they
seek their first honour since lifting the FA Cup in 2006.
Dalglish became Liverpool's manager exactly a year ago and
Ian Rush, the club's record all-time scorer, said on Monday he
thought the team had improved beyond recognition under the
Scot's influence in the last 12 months.
"If you look at Liverpool Football Club when Kenny took over
compared to where it is now, there's a massive difference," he
told the club's website (www.liverpoolfc.tv) on Monday.
"With Kenny it's all about the club. You win nothing as
individuals, it's all about the team. The squad is so much
stronger than it was a year ago. The expectations are very high
and that can take some getting used to...over the past year
there's been real progress. We have become a force again."
Crystal Palace, who caused one of the upsets of the season
when they won 2-1 at Manchester United in the quarter-finals,
host Cardiff in the first leg of their semi-final at Selhurst
Park on Tuesday with their young side growing in confidence
under impressive young coach Dougie Freedman.
Cardiff, who were beaten finalists in the FA Cup final in
2008 and have challenged for promotion to the Premier League for
the last three seasons, start as slight favourites.
But the tie, like the City-Liverpool clash, is finely
balanced and could go either way after the second leg in Cardiff
on Jan. 24.
Like City, both Cardiff and Palace were knocked out of the
FA Cup at the weekend and so have an immediate chance of
redemption.
