LONDON Jan 9 Thierry Henry came off the bench to score the winner on his Arsenal return as the north London side beat Championship (second division) Leeds United 1-0 in the FA Cup third round at the Emirates stadium on Monday.

The 34-year-old Frenchman, on a short-term loan from Major League Soccer club New York Red Bulls almost five years after leaving the Premier League club, ignited a rather flat game when he came on in the 68th minute to a rapturous reception.

Ten minutes later he slid the ball home and rushed over to hug manager Arsene Wenger while the stadium erupted to celebrate Arsenal's record scorer notching his 227th goal for the club he played for from 1999 to 2007.

Arsenal will host Aston Villa in the next round.

