MANCHESTER, England Jan 17 Danny Gabbidon
headed in the winner as Queens Park Rangers weathered a spirited
performance from third tier MK Dons to win 1-0 on Tuesday and
set up an FA Cup fourth round meeting with fellow Premier League
side Chelsea.
The MK Dons had tested their top-flight hosts throughout the
game, enjoying most of the chances, but they paid the price of
some bad misses when Gabbidon powered home from a Shaun
Wright-Phillips corner in the 73rd minute.
In another third round replay, Bolton Wanderers put aside
their Premier League woes to beat League Two (fourth tier)
Macclesfield Town 2-0.
Bolton, second from bottom in the Premier League, took a
first-minute lead through captain Kevin Davies before midfielder
Martin Petrov doubled the score in the 26th minute. They will
meet Swansea City in the next round.
In an all-Championship (second division) replay, Jermaine
Beckford scored a hat-trick as Leicester City swept aside
Nottingham Forest 4-0 to book a fourth-round encounter with
League Two (fourth division) Swindon Town.
There was another hat-trick and an even more comprehensive
scoreline for Millwall with the Championship hosts hammering
fourth tier Dagenham & Redbridge 5-0 thanks to Darius
Henderson's treble and two goals from Harry Kane.
Millwall will host Championship leaders Southampton in the
fourth round.
(Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by John Mehaffey; To query
or comment on this story email:
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)