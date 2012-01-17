MANCHESTER, England Jan 17 Danny Gabbidon headed in the winner as Queens Park Rangers weathered a spirited performance from third tier MK Dons to win 1-0 on Tuesday and set up an FA Cup fourth round meeting with fellow Premier League side Chelsea.

The MK Dons had tested their top-flight hosts throughout the game, enjoying most of the chances, but they paid the price of some bad misses when Gabbidon powered home from a Shaun Wright-Phillips corner in the 73rd minute.

In another third round replay, Bolton Wanderers put aside their Premier League woes to beat League Two (fourth tier) Macclesfield Town 2-0.

Bolton, second from bottom in the Premier League, took a first-minute lead through captain Kevin Davies before midfielder Martin Petrov doubled the score in the 26th minute. They will meet Swansea City in the next round.

In an all-Championship (second division) replay, Jermaine Beckford scored a hat-trick as Leicester City swept aside Nottingham Forest 4-0 to book a fourth-round encounter with League Two (fourth division) Swindon Town.

There was another hat-trick and an even more comprehensive scoreline for Millwall with the Championship hosts hammering fourth tier Dagenham & Redbridge 5-0 thanks to Darius Henderson's treble and two goals from Harry Kane.

Millwall will host Championship leaders Southampton in the fourth round.

