MANCHESTER, England Jan 17 Danny Gabbidon
headed in the winner as Queens Park Rangers weathered a spirited
performance from third tier MK Dons to win 1-0 in their FA Cup
third round replay on Tuesday and give new manager Mark Hughes
his first victory.
The MK Dons had tested their top-flight hosts throughout the
game, enjoying most of the chances, but they paid the price of
some bad misses when Gabbidon powered home from a Shaun
Wright-Phillips corner in the 73rd minute.
Victory hands QPR a fourth-round meeting with fellow Premier
League Londoners Chelsea but their lacklustre performance gave
Hughes, appointed last week, a measure of the task in hand as he
aims to keep the club in the top flight.
"I think there was a lack of sharpness as a consequence of
playing Sunday-Tuesday and we were a bit leggy and they were
excited, but we stuck at it although we know we can play a lot
better than that," said Hughes, whose first match in charge was
Sunday's 1-0 league defeat by Newcastle United.
"Given the run the team has been on, perhaps there is a lack
of confidence in each other. The desire is there for everyone to
see, but we can improve," he was quoted as saying by the BBC.
In another third round replay, Bolton Wanderers put aside
their Premier League woes to beat League Two (fourth tier)
Macclesfield Town 2-0.
Bolton, second from bottom in the Premier League, took a
first-minute lead through captain Kevin Davies before midfielder
Martin Petrov doubled the score in the 26th minute.
Macclesfield stepped up their game after the break but
Bolton held on to record their first victory at home since
November. Owen Coyle's side will meet Swansea City in the next
round.
In an all-Championship (second division) replay, Jermaine
Beckford scored a hat-trick as Leicester City swept aside
Nottingham Forest 4-0 to book a fourth-round encounter with
League Two (fourth division) Swindon Town.
There was another hat-trick and an even more comprehensive
scoreline for Millwall with the Championship hosts hammering
fourth tier Dagenham & Redbridge 5-0 thanks to Darius
Henderson's treble and two goals from Harry Kane.
Millwall will host Championship leaders Southampton in the
fourth round.
There are more third round replays on Wednesday when Premier
League Wolverhampton Wanderers host Birmingham City, who were
relegated from the top division last season, and Championship
side Brighton & Hove Albion travel to fifth tier Wrexham.
