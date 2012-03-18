LONDON, March 18 Fernando Torres scored his first goal since October and added a late second to help Chelsea ease to a 5-2 win over second tier Leicester City in a one-sided FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday.

The 50 million-pound ($79 million) Spanish striker scuffed a shot into the Leicester net after 67 minutes to send the Stamford Bridge crowd into raptures and he found the target again with a deft header five minutes from time.

Early goals by defender Gary Cahill and forward Salomon Kalou had put the home side in control and Raul Meireles netted Chelsea's fifth goal in stoppage time after Leicester claimed late consolations through Jermaine Beckford and a superb strike from Ben Marshall.

The win continued Chelsea's revival under caretaker manager Roberto Di Matteo.

Liverpool host Stoke City in the last quarter-final later on Sunday.

Everton drew 1-1 with Sunderland on Saturday and the game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bolton Wanderers was abandoned before halftime after Bolton midfielder Fabrice Muamba collapsed on the pitch. Muamba remained in a critical condition on Sunday. ($1 = 0.6312 British pounds) (Writing by Ed Osmond; Editing by Ken Ferris)