LONDON, March 18 Fernando Torres scored his
first goal since October and added a late second to help Chelsea
ease to a 5-2 win over second tier Leicester City in a one-sided
FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday.
The 50 million-pound ($79 million) Spanish striker scuffed a
shot into the Leicester net after 67 minutes to send the
Stamford Bridge crowd into raptures and he found the target
again with a deft header five minutes from time.
Early goals by defender Gary Cahill and forward Salomon
Kalou had put the home side in control and Raul Meireles netted
Chelsea's fifth goal in stoppage time after Leicester claimed
late consolations through Jermaine Beckford and a superb strike
from Ben Marshall.
The win continued Chelsea's revival under caretaker manager
Roberto Di Matteo.
Liverpool host Stoke City in the last quarter-final later on
Sunday.
Everton drew 1-1 with Sunderland on Saturday and the game
between Tottenham Hotspur and Bolton Wanderers was abandoned
before halftime after Bolton midfielder Fabrice Muamba collapsed
on the pitch. Muamba remained in a critical condition on Sunday.
($1 = 0.6312 British pounds)
