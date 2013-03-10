MANCHESTER, March 10 Holders Chelsea came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Manchester United on Sunday and earn a replay of their FA Cup quarter-final, inflicting further pain Alex Ferguson's side who have endured a week to forget.

The hosts, knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid on Tuesday after a controversial red card for Nani, took a fifth-minute lead through Javier Hernandez and doubled their lead six minutes late with a Wayne Rooney free kick.

Just when United had started to think they could smell a Wembley date, Chelsea pulled one back on 59 minutes through substitute Eden Hazard before Ramires levelled nine minutes later.

The day's other quarter-final will also be replayed after Championship (second division) Millwall and Blackburn Rovers played out a 0-0 draw. Manchester City and Wigan Athletic booked their places in the semi-finals on Saturday.

(Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Ed Osmond)