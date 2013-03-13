(Adds details, quotes)

March 13 Danny Shittu's powerful first-half header helped Millwall beat fellow second-tier club Blackburn Rovers 1-0 in an FA Cup quarter-final replay on Wednesday to set up a last-four clash at Wembley with Premier League Wigan Athletic.

Captain Shittu, who opted to miss Nigeria's African Nations Cup triumph last month so he could stay with Millwall, headed in a corner after 42 minutes to put the 2004 FA Cup finalists in front.

Hosts Blackburn applied pressure in the second half but London side Millwall, who were grateful to a goalline clearance by Shane Lowry after the hour mark, held firm to advance after the championship teams had drawn 0-0 on Sunday.

"We're through to Wembley. We're just buzzing for the club and the fans," Lowry told BBC Radio.

"I cleared one off the line that was going in, but that's why I'm there. But it was a great all-round performance and to get through to Wembley, I'm just ecstatic."

Millwall will meet surprise semi-finalists Wigan on the weekend of April 13/14 after the top-flight strugglers stunned seventh-placed Everton 3-0 on Saturday.

"Either side can win when we play Wigan," defender Shittu told ESPN.

Millwall or Wigan will face either holders Chelsea, 2011 winners, Premier League champions Manchester City or top-flight leaders Manchester United in the final on May 11.

United and Chelsea's quarter-final replay will be contested on April 1 after the teams drew 2-2 on Sunday. (Writing by Tom Pilcher, editing by Ed Osmond)