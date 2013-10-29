LONDON Oct 29 Jose Mourinho got the better of old adversary Arsene Wenger again as Chelsea reached the League Cup quarter-finals with a 2-0 win over London rivals Arsenal on Tuesday.

Chelsea went in front when Cesar Azpilicueta pounced on some poor defending to prod the visitors ahead after 25 minutes and Juan Mata doubled their lead with a rasping drive midway through the second half.

Wenger, who enjoyed a simmering feud with the Chelsea boss during the Portuguese's first spell in the Premier League, has not beaten Mourinho in nine attempts.

Manchester United comfortably overcame Norwich City 4-0 with two goals from Mexican Javier Hernandez, and late efforts from Phil Jones and Fabio, but there was an upset for Premier League Fulham who lost 4-3 at second tier Leicester City.

The West Londoners fought back from 3-1 down, but an 89th minute winner from Lloyd Dyer put themn out of the competition.

West Ham United beat Burnley 2-0 away in their fourth round match with late penalties from Matt Taylor and Jack Collison.

Second tier Birmingham City came back from 3-1 down to force extra time against Premier League Stoke City.

On Wednesday, Tottenham Hotspur host Hull City in a repeat of their weekend Premier League fixture and Newcastle United welcome Manchester City. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)