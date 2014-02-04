LONDON Feb 4 Fulham's abject season reached a new low as third-tier Sheffield United snatched a last-gasp winner in extra time to dump the Premier League side out of the FA Cup 1-0 in a fourth round replay on Tuesday.

United, who are second-bottom in League One, struck through substitute Shaun Miller's header in the 119th minute at Craven Cottage to set up a fifth round home tie with Preston North End or Nottingham Forest who meet in a replay on Wednesday.

Fulham, who prop up the standings and are four points adrift of the safety zone, made wholesale changes to the team that slumped 3-0 at home to Southampton in the league on Saturday but the reshuffle did not pay off on a rainy night in west London.

United, who beat top flight Aston Villa 2-1 away in the last round, just about deserved their win over a lacklustre Fulham side whose new signings were ineligible to play because they were not at the club before the first match.