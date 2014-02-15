Feb 15 A stunning strike from Craig Gardner helped knockout specialists Sunderland beat Southampton 1-0 on Saturday to move into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Sunderland, who have already reached the League Cup final, again put their Premier League struggles to one side in front of a sparsely populated Stadium of Light as Gardner thundered a second-half shot into the top corner from 25 metres.

Southampton, who rested players despite being comfortably positioned in mid-table, should have levelled late in the second half when England striker Rickie Lambert shot over an open goal from one metre.

FA Cup holders Wigan Athletic travel to Cardiff City and Premier League powerhouses Manchester City and Chelsea face each other in other fifth-round ties later on Saturday. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Tony Jimenez)