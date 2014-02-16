LONDON Feb 16 Roberto Martinez stayed on course to become the first manager to win the FA Cup in successive seasons with different teams when Everton beat Swansea City 3-1 at Goodison Park on Sunday to reach the quarter-finals.

Martinez, who guided Wigan Athletic to victory over Manchester City in last year's final, watched his new side seal the fifth-round tie after two goals in seven minutes midway through the second half broke Swansea's resistance.

Ivory Coast striker Lacina Traore, on loan from AS Monaco and making his debut for Everton, put them ahead after four minutes when he reacted quickly to a loose ball that came off Sylvain Distin's head to score with a close-range backheel flick.

Swansea equalised in the 15th minute when Jonathan de Guzman, charging up from midfield, launched himself at Neil Taylor's cross, got between defenders Phil Jagielka and Leighton Baines and powered his header past goalkeeper Joel Robles.

Everton regained the lead in the 65th minute when Steven Naismith took advantage of a weak backpass from Taylor, pouncing on the loose ball to poke it past Gerhard Tremmel and wrapped up the match when Baines scored from the penalty spot after Jazz Richards tripped Naismith.

In Sunday's later fifth-round matches, Sheffield United play Nottingham Forest and Arsenal face Liverpool.

Brighton meet Hull City on Monday.

On Saturday, Cup holders Wigan won 2-1 at Cardiff City, Manchester City beat Chelsea 2-0 and Sunderland overcame Southampton 1-0.

The match between Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton Athletic was postponed.

