LONDON, April 12 Arsenal beat Wigan Athletic on penalties to win the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday after the teams drew 1-1 at the end of extra time.

Jordi Gomez scored to put Wigan ahead from the penalty spot after 63 minutes with Per Mertesacker heading Arsenal's equaliser after 82 minutes.

Hull City meet Sheffield United in the second semi at Wembley on Sunday to decide who will meet Arsenal in the Cup final on May 17. (Reporting by Mike Collett)