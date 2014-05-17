Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
LONDON May 17 Teams for Saturday's FA Cup final between Arsenal and Hull City at Wembley:
Arsenal: 21-Lukasz Fabianski; 3-Bacary Sagna, 4-Per Mertesacker, 6-Laurent Koscielny, 28-Kieran Gibbs; 16-Aaron Ramsey, 8-Mikel Arteta; 18-Santi Cazorla, 11-Mesut Ozil, 8-Lukas Podolski; 12-Olivier Giroud
Hull City: 1-Allan McGregor; 5-James Chester, 6-Curtis Davies, 4-Alex Bruce; 27-Ahmed Elmohamady, 14-Jake Livermore, 8-Tom Huddlestone, 7-David Meyler, 2-Liam Rosenior; 12-Matty Fryatt, 29-Stephen Quinn
Referee: Lee Probert (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON, Jan 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Sunderland's Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji risks a four- match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials but caught on video during his side's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.