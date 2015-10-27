LONDON Oct 27 Arsenal suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat at second tier Sheffield Wednesday to exit the League Cup in the fourth round on Tuesday and extend manager Arsene Wenger's woes in the competition.

Wenger has never won the much-maligned League Cup in his 19 years at the club and looked forlorn on the bench as Ross Wallace and Lucas Joao put the hosts two goals up before halftime.

When Sam Hutchinson netted just after the restart, there was no way back for the visitors, who failed to create a meaningful chance all game.

A miserable occasion for a strong-looking Arsenal, who have begun their Premier League campaign with such promise, was compounded by first-half injuries to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who went off after five minutes, and his replacement Theo Walcott, who exited 13 minutes later.

Chelsea snatched a late equaliser through Loic Remy to level at 1-1 and force extra time in their tie with Stoke City.

Everton's match against Norwich City (1-1) and second tier Hull City's clash against Leicester City (0-0) also both went to extra time with the scores level. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Mark Meadows)