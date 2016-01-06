LONDON Jan 6 Everton drew first blood in their League Cup semi-final against Manchester City as Romelu Lukaku's second-half header secured a potentially precious 2-1 home win in the first leg on Wednesday.

City's Jesus Navas had only moments before cancelled out Ramiro Funes Mori's first-half opener, when Lukaku struck in the 78th minute, rising unchallenged to head home Gareth Barry's arcing left-wing cross.

The goal gave Everton a deserved advantage to take into the second leg on Jan. 27 after they largely dominated proceedings at Goodison Park and restricted three-times winners City to infrequent counter attacks.

Awaiting the winners in the final will be either Liverpool or Stoke City, with Everton's Merseyside rivals holding a 1-0 advantage after the first leg.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)