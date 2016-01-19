LONDON Jan 19 Aston Villa forgot their Premier League troubles and moved into the fourth round of the FA Cup with an unconvincing 2-0 win over fourth tier Wycombe Wanderers in their third round replay at Villa Park on Tuesday.

A 75th minute header from Ciaran Clark and a last minute second from Idrissa Gueye settled the tie as Villa, beaten finalists last season, won for only the fourth time in all matches this season to set up a home meeting with Manchester City at the end of the month.

West Bromwich Albion, the only other Premier League team in action on the night, were also made to battle for victory over lower league opposition, seeing off Championship strugglers Bristol City 1-0 at Ashton Gate.

The home side, who sacked manager Steve Cotterill last week, kept the Baggies out until the 52nd minute when Venezuela international Salomon Rondon, West Brom's record 12.0 million pounds signing, trapped the ball on his chest before sweeping it home.

West Brom will face third tier Peterborough United at home in the next round. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Justin Palmer)