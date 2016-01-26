LONDON Jan 26 Liverpool reached the League Cup final on penalties after a gripping last-four second leg tie at Anfield ended 1-0 to the visitors after extra time and 1-1 on aggregate.

Stoke, who bossed vast swathes of the encounter at Anfield, took the lead in first-half stoppage time when Marko Arnautovic swept the ball home from an offside position but the assistant's flag stayed down and the goal was allowed to stand.

After neither side could add to the scoring for the remainder of the encounter, the clash went to penalties and Joe Allen scored the decisive sudden death kick to give Liverpool a 6-5 win in the shootout.

Liverpool will face either Everton or Manchester City in the final on Feb. 28, with Roberto Martinez's side holding a 2-1 lead heading into Wednesday's second leg. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Pritha Sarkar)