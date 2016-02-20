LONDON Feb 20 Holders Arsenal's long unbeaten run in the FA Cup continued but they were frustrated by stubborn Championship leaders Hull City on Saturday, drawing 0-0 in a dreary fifth-round tie at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsene Wenger's side piled on late pressure but could not find a way past the massed ranks of Hull's defence and will need a replay in their quest to become the first club in the modern era to win the competition three years in a row.

Despite overwhelming possession, the closest Arsenal came to breaking the deadlock was Joel Campbell's free kick that was tipped against the post by Hull's Eldin Jakupovic and Theo Walcott was also denied by the inspired goalkeeper.

With one eye on Tuesday's Champions League last 16 first leg at home against Barcelona, Arsenal made nine changes from the team who beat Leicester City last week to move to within two points of the top of the Premier League.

But promotion-chasing Hull went one better, making 10 alterations to their lineup from last week's draw with Brighton and Hove Albion.

Both Wenger and opposite number Steve Bruce face an unwanted replay, though, after a frustrating afternoon.

Later on Saturday Watford face Leeds United, Reading host West Bromwich Albion and Bournemouth play Everton in the day's only all top-flight clash.

Chelsea host Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur face Crystal Palace on Sunday. Third tier Shrewsbury Town entertain Manchester United on Monday.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)