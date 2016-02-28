LONDON Feb 28 Manchester City guaranteed manager Manuel Pellegrini some silverware in his last season in charge with a penalty shootout defeat of Liverpool in the League Cup final on Sunday after the match had ended 1-1.

City keeper Willy Caballero saved spot kicks from Lucas Leiva, Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana while Yaya Toure slotted home the winning effort as Pellegrini's side triumphed 3-1 on penalties.

Earlier, Fernandinho gave City the lead after 49 minutes when his shot slipped through keeper Simon Mignolet's grasp but Coutinho levelled with seven minutes to go from a rebound.

Mignolet and Caballero made vital saves in extra time but City clinched the season's first trophy in dramatic fashion to give Pellegrini his second League Cup, having also lifted it two years ago as well as the Premier League title. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)