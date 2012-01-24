LONDON Jan 24 Second tier Cardiff City beat 10-man Championship rivals Crystal Palace 3-1 on penalties on Tuesday to secure a dream League Cup final date at Wembley with Manchester City or Liverpool.

Palace had won their home leg 1-0 thanks to an Anthony Gardner goal and it was the defender who levelled the score on aggregate with a headed own-goal after just seven minutes at the City stadium.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men when captain Patrick McCarthy was sent off for a second yellow with 13 minutes remaining. Extra time failed to break the deadlock and the game went to penalties, despite Cardiff's Aron Gunnarsson hitting the bar in the final minute.

League leaders City play seven times winners Liverpool, who beat them 1-0 in the first leg, at Anfield on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by John Mehaffey)