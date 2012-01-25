LIVERPOOL, England Jan 25 Craig Bellamy
scored the decisive goal against his former club as Liverpool
reached the League Cup final on Wednesday by beating Manchester
City 3-2 on aggregate.
A thrilling semi-final second leg finished 2-2 at Anfield
but the advantage carved out in Manchester a fortnight ago
booked Liverpool a date at Wembley next month where they will
face Cardiff City.
Against the run of play, City had drawn level on aggregate
with Nigel de Jong's 31st-minute cracker but nine minutes later
Liverpool had their noses in front again when captain Steven
Gerrard converted a penalty as he had done in the first leg.
City keeper Joe Hart had kept his side in the game with a
succession of excellent saves before Edin Dzeko put the Premier
League leaders 2-1 ahead on the night with a 67th minute tap-in.
Seven-times winners Liverpool were not done yet, though, and
Bellamy secured their place in the final with a confident finish
16 minutes from time that Hart could do nothing about.
Cardiff had booked their place by beating fellow
Championship (second division) Crystal Palace 3-1 on penalties
on Tuesday after a 1-1 aggregate result.
