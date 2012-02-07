LONDON Feb 7 Loose-limbed Democratic
Republic of Congo striker Lomana LuaLua celebrated with his
customary somersault as his superb goal helped Blackpool secure
an FA Cup fifth round trip to Premier League Everton on Tuesday.
The former Newcastle United and Portsmouth forward, who has
had spells in Greece, Qatar and Cyprus before returning to
English football in October, scored the Championship (second
division) side's second goal in a 3-0 win over Sheffield
Wednesday in their fourth round replay at Hillsborough.
LuaLua, sporting a goatee beard, ran with the ball from
halfway, before checking on to his right foot and curling a shot
high into the roof of the net from the edge of the box after 15
minutes.
LuaLua's younger brother Kazenga could also feature in the
fifth round in the same city with his side Brighton and Hove
Albion drawn away to Liverpool.
Liam Feeney scored a stoppage-time winner to secure Millwall
a last 16 tie at home to top-flight strugglers Bolton Wanderers
after a 3-2 win at Championship rivals Southampton in another
replay.
The ties will be played over the weekend of Feb. 18.
(Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by John Mehaffey)