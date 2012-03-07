* Tottenham beat Stevenage 3-1

LONDON, March 7 Striker Jermain Defoe scored twice as Tottenham Hotspur came from a goal down to beat third tier Stevenage 3-1 and reach the FA Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

The victory came at a heavy cost, however, with defender Michael Dawson suffering what manager Harry Redknapp feared was a season-ending injury.

Defoe fired in the equaliser in the 26th minute after feisty Stevenage took a shock lead at White Hart Lane through a fourth- minute Joel Byrom penalty.

Emmanuel Adebayor made it 2-1 in the 55th from the penalty spot before Defoe made the fifth-round replay safe with a 75th- minute shot from the edge of the box.

Tottenham, the eight-times Cup winners and currently third in the Premier League, will host fellow Premier League Bolton Wanderers in the last eight.

"It was tough. I didn't come here tonight expecting it to be easy," Redknapp told reporters. "They are big, strong and great on set plays. Every corner is a problem."

Dawson was carried off on a stretcher after just nine minutes and winger Aaron Lennon was also injured.

"It looked like his ankle. Looking at his injury tonight it would be a miracle (if he played again this season)," Redknapp said of Dawson.

"He's a great guy and a fantastic professional and a big loss to us. We want Michael in our team that's for sure."

Lennon went off just before halftime with a recurrence of a hamstring injury that has plagued him all season and could also miss Saturday's trip to Everton.

Asked about his priorities for the season, Redknapp said; "We want Champions League football and we want to win the FA Cup. Both are important.

"It's good to see Jermain back scoring. He's a good finisher and a good player when he's in that type of form." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)