LONDON, March 17 Sunderland set up a home
FA Cup quarter-final replay later this month by holding Everton
to a 1-1 draw on Saturday in a pulsating tie at Goodison Park.
Scotland defender Phil Bardsley gave visiting Sunderland a
12th-minute lead with a fierce long-range drive that eluded a
cluster of players in the goalmouth.
Australian Tim Cahill equalised for five-times FA Cup
winners Everton 11 minutes later, showing lightning reactions to
nod a header from Nikica Jelavic beyond goalkeeper Simon
Mignolet.
Later in the day, Tottenham Hotspur entertain Bolton
Wanderers (1730). On Sunday, 2010 winners Chelsea host second
tier Leicester City (1405) and last year's runners-up Stoke City
visit Liverpool (1600).
(Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Tim Hart)