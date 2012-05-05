LONDON May 5 Chelsea beat Liverpool 2-1 on Saturday to win the FA Cup for the fourth time in six seasons thanks to goals from Ramires and Didier Drogba.

Chelsea dominated the first half and led through an 11th-minute goal by Ramires and Drogba's clinical strike seven minutes into the second half put the London club on course for a comfortable win.

But Liverpool substitute Andy Carroll pulled one goal back and the lanky striker almost equalised with a powerful header, Chelsea keeper Petr Cech clawing the ball out just before it crossed the line and pushing it on to the crossbar.

Drogba became the first player in the 141-year history of the FA Cup to score in four finals. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Ed Osmond)