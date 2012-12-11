Soccer-Juve must be "fiendish" to beat Real, says Allegri
CARDIFF, June 2 Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri says his team need to be "fiendish" to beat Real Madrid in Saturday's Champions League final.
LONDON Dec 11 Andreas Weimann scored twice as Aston Villa booked their place in the semi-finals of the League Cup by coming from behind to beat Norwich City 4-1 on Tuesday.
Weimann, who came on as a first-half substitute for Darren Bent, converted Eric Lichaj's cross to put Villa 2-1 ahead and then latched on to a Christian Benteke pass for his second goal. Benteke scored Villa's fourth in injury time.
The hosts went ahead when Steve Morison seized a knockdown from Matt Lawton in the 19th minute and smashed the ball home on the half-volley. But the lead lasted only two minutes as Brett Holman drew Villa level with a first-time shot from outside the penalty area.
Thomas Vermaelen scored late for Arsenal to force extra-time against fourth tier Bradford City, who came within three minutes of securing a memorable shock after Garry Thompson put them 1-0 up. (Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by John Mehaffey)
June 2 English champions Chelsea earned 150.8 million pounds ($194 million) from the Premier League this season while bottom side Sunderland were paid more than Leicester City got as title winners last year thanks to a new broadcast contract. The 2016-17 campaign was the first under the 5.1 billion pounds TV rights deal signed in 2015, with the total value of the league's central payments to clubs rising to 2.4 billion pounds from 1.6 billion a year earlier. Sunderland, w