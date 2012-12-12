LONDON Dec 12 Swansea City booked their place in the semi-finals of the League Cup after an own goal by Seb Hines secured the Premier League club a 1-0 victory over second-tier Middlesbrough on Wednesday.

The Middlesbrough defender headed a Swansea corner into his own net in the 81st minute after an evenly matched quarter-final at the Liberty Stadium in Wales.

Fourth-tier Bradford City upset Premier League Arsenal on Tuesday to secure a semi-final spot alongside Aston Villa who beat Norwich City.

Chelsea, who are playing in the World Club Cup in Japan, face Leeds United in the final last-eight clash on Dec. 19. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Robert Woodward)